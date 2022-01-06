Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in N.C.

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, North Carolina, after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes, was found dead inside the same home. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Her abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an North Carolina license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2 feet, 8 inches, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bockes is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
The majority of the outages were in Henrico, Goochland, and Richmond.
News to Know for Jan. 4: I-95 backup; power outages; Cold, sunny
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars

Latest News

The state must transfer ownership of items to the city before they can be donated to the Black...
Richmond City Council accepts donation of Lee monument
Louisa County Middle School
Counties open warming stations for residents impacted by winter storm
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm; Virginia National Guard members also called
Trial set to begin in case targeting Virginia abortion laws
Attorney sues Virginia for withholding lab records