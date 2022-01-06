All lanes open following crash on I-95 south in Fredericksburg

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened all lanes on I-95 south in Fredericksburg following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in an overturned truck at mile marker 130 in Spotsylvania County.

I-95 SOUTHBOUND: All southbound lanes closed for overturned truck at mm130 at Rappahannock River. Traffic should use LOCAL lanes for Rt.3/17 to navigate around incident. @VaDOT @VaDOTNOVA @staffcosheriff @staffordvagov pic.twitter.com/wpPKIVNNJo — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 6, 2022

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred when a bucket truck was traveling southbound in the right lane. The travel lanes narrowed from three lanes down to two lanes.

Then as the truck attempted to make a “quick lane” change, it collided with an end cap actuator and clipped a U-Haul trailer before overturning.

Local lanes on the Rt. 3 and Rt. 17 interchanges had to be used to get around the crash (VDOT Fredericksburg)

Troopers say the bucket truck driver suffered minor injuries resulting from the crash. He was treated on the scene.

The other driver involved was not injured.

