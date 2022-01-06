Healthcare Pros
All lanes open following crash on I-95 south in Fredericksburg

One driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene.(VDOT Fredericksburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened all lanes on I-95 south in Fredericksburg following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in an overturned truck at mile marker 130 in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred when a bucket truck was traveling southbound in the right lane. The travel lanes narrowed from three lanes down to two lanes.

Then as the truck attempted to make a “quick lane” change, it collided with an end cap actuator and clipped a U-Haul trailer before overturning.

Local lanes on the Rt. 3 and Rt. 17 interchanges had to be used to get around the crash(VDOT Fredericksburg)

Troopers say the bucket truck driver suffered minor injuries resulting from the crash. He was treated on the scene.

The other driver involved was not injured.

