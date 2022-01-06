All lanes open following crash on I-95 south in Fredericksburg
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened all lanes on I-95 south in Fredericksburg following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in an overturned truck at mile marker 130 in Spotsylvania County.
Virginia State Police say the crash occurred when a bucket truck was traveling southbound in the right lane. The travel lanes narrowed from three lanes down to two lanes.
Then as the truck attempted to make a “quick lane” change, it collided with an end cap actuator and clipped a U-Haul trailer before overturning.
Troopers say the bucket truck driver suffered minor injuries resulting from the crash. He was treated on the scene.
The other driver involved was not injured.
