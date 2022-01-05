Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin taps Trump’s ex-EPA head for Virginia cabinet role

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped a former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency chief to join his cabinet in a role overseeing the state’s environmental policy.

Youngkin’s transition announced Wednesday that Andrew Wheeler is his pick for secretary of natural resources.

The news sparked immediate criticism from Democrats and environmental groups. During Wheeler’s time in the EPA’s top job, the Trump administration ordered a sweeping about-face on Obama-era efforts to fight climate change and moved to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

Cabinet secretaries are subject to approval by the General Assembly, which will be under split party control when it convenes next week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
The majority of the outages were in Henrico, Goochland, and Richmond.
News to Know for Jan. 4: I-95 backup; power outages; Cold, sunny
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars

Latest News

Virginians weigh in on state budget
Spanberger
Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin for probe into I-95 shutdown
Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed...
Governor-elect Youngkin selects Valley farmer as Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry