Wednesday Forecast: Spotty Freezing drizzle POSSIBLE early, then Mostly Cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A SLIGHT chance of some patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then snow likely Thursday night into Friday morning.

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the early morning commute. Spotty light rain or freezing rain possible toward sunrise. Could be slick spots. Then Mostly Cloudy and much warmer in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s with highs in the mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. Best weather day of the week! Rain to snow likely overnight

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light accumulating snow is likely in the EARLY morning, then partly sunny and cold. 1-2″ expected in RVA, slightly more NW. Lows near 30, highs in mid 30s. (Pre-dawn snow chance: 80%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures steady or dropping (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 30.

