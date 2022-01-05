Virginians weigh in on state budget

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers will have record revenues when they craft a new budget this year.

Wednesday morning, Virginians weighed in with recommendations on how to spend those dollars.

The General Assembly money committees held four regional public hearings, and 40 people signed up for the session with western Virginia lawmakers.

Their recommendations included more funding for mental health services, better pay for workers who care for elderly and disabled Virginians, and support for programs that fight gun violence.

Katie Fox asked lawmakers to support $27.4 million included in Governor Northam’s budget proposal to create a Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention in the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

“It is my sincere hope that you will support this funding, because it will help every corner of Virginia,” Fox said, “whether it’s through suicide prevention, homicide prevention or extreme risk needs.”

The 2022 session of the General Assembly session starts next Wednesday.

