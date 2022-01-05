Virginia to outfit EMS agencies with new resuscitation system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health and Office of Emergency Medical Services will be offering a new resuscitation system for EMS agencies in the state.

Handtevy, a leader in pediatric emergency technology, will offer the company’s resuscitation system technology to all EMS agencies in the state.

“The Virginia Office of EMS is very excited to enter into this collaboration with Virginia’s Regional EMS Councils and Handtevy to bring this technology to the EMS system,” said Gary Brown, director, Virginia Office of EMS. “Giving pediatric patients the highest level of treatment and transport has always been a priority for our office, and this collaboration will serve to enhance that level of treatment now, and in the future.”

The new system will be rolled out with Handtevy’s educational offerings and accredited courses.

Handtevy Mobile will also be deployed on “cellular devices, including tablets and cellphones, putting crucial, lifesaving technology at the EMS team’s fingertips.”

“Included with Handtevy Mobile is “CPR Assist,” an app feature that leads high-performance EMS teams through the highly regimented Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) bundle. By using the auditory and visual cues provided by the app, clinicians accurately maintain compression and ventilation rates, defibrillate as needed, and administer accurate medications and equipment, all while documenting the event in real time. It’s a unique feature that brings calm to the chaos of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest for both children and adults,” a release said.

Virginia health officials said the use of the technology will help save lives across the Commonwealth.

