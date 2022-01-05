Virginia announces $40 million in flood preparedness grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that $40 million will be granted to the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Over the next 90 days, localities can apply for funding to help address flooding problems, sea-level rise and extreme weather. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on April 8.

“The fund assists coastal localities with the implementation of Virginia’s Coastal Resilience Master Plan and enables localities across Virginia to increase their capacity to develop flood mitigation and prevention projects,” a release said.

For more information on application procedures and how to apply, click here.

