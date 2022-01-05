VCU to honor Treveon Graham

Healthcare Pros
VCU's Siegel Center
VCU's Siegel Center(VCU Athletics)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU will be honoring basketball legend Treveon Graham later this month.

On Jan. 22, No. 21 will be hoisted into the rafters at the Siegel Center.

Graham was one of the greatest players to wear the black and gold.

His 1,882 points rank second on the program’s all-time scoring list, and he played in the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons.

VCU says more details are to come about the ceremony.

