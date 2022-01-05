Healthcare Pros
UVA Health warns against carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages

(FILE)
(FILE)(KEYC)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With no power comes no heat, and experts at the University of Virginia are warning about carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating devices.

Carbon monoxide gas is invisible; it has no odor nor colorn and can be deadly. Propane heaters, gas powered grills, or blocking a car tailpipe can lead to this gas filling your space.

There are symptoms to watch out for: “You get a little bit of a headache, nausea, start to vomit, it can look like signs and symptoms of infectious disease such as influenza, and with everyone worried about covid right now, they may think they have covid when in fact it’s carbon monoxide,” Medical Director of UVA Health Blue Ridge Poison Center Dr. Christopher Holstege said. “Remember that everyone in the home may be affected by it, which is one clue.”

Dr. Holstege says to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and if you are worried or if it goes off to call the fire department.

