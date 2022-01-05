Healthcare Pros
Stafford County townhouse ‘total loss’ following early morning fire

The five occupants were not home at the time of the fire.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews say a townhouse in Stafford County is a “total loss” following an early morning fire on Wednesday.

At 5:00 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Goose Pond Road in the northern portion of Stafford County.

Once on scene, crews found the fire throughout both levels of a two-story middle-of-the-row townhouse.

Crews were dispatched at 5:00 a.m. to the 300 block of Goose Pond Road for the report of a structure fire.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

Due to structural collapse conditions inside the residence, crews were quickly forced out immediately after making entry.

The five occupants were not home at the time of the fire and were safely located at another location, and investigators say there were no reported firefighter or citizen injuries.

Two nearby townhomes sustained minor damage and temporarily displaced additional residents, and the American Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.

Stafford County’s Fire Marshal’s Office is working to investigate the cause of the fire.

