Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin for probe into I-95 shutdown

Spanberger
Spanberger
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is calling for an investigation into this week’s I-95 fiasco.

In a letter to current Governor Ralph Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, Spanberger requests a full-scale, multi-agency “After Action Report” to get to the bottom of what led to motorists being stranded on the snowy highway for 24 hours.

She’s asking for a full account of what went wrong and recommendations on how to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
The majority of the outages were in Henrico, Goochland, and Richmond.
News to Know for Jan. 4: I-95 backup; power outages; Cold, sunny
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
Nickel Bridge closed due to multiple crashes in Richmond
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Gachet said Tuesday morning he gave the SUV next to him food and water.
Drivers lend a hand to others on I-95 providing food, water