Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin for probe into I-95 shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is calling for an investigation into this week’s I-95 fiasco.

In a letter to current Governor Ralph Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, Spanberger requests a full-scale, multi-agency “After Action Report” to get to the bottom of what led to motorists being stranded on the snowy highway for 24 hours.

She’s asking for a full account of what went wrong and recommendations on how to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.