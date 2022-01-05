Healthcare Pros
Savings booster: The 52-week money challenge

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you always plan to boost your savings but never follow through? How about a game to motivate you?

It’s called the 52-week money challenge. It’s easy to do, and you need to start it this week.

If you follow through, you could have an extra $1,378 saved up by the end of the year.

So think about what you’d do with that money now so you are motivated to follow through.

What is the challenge? Basically, you match the number of each week with the dollar amount you are setting aside.

  • Week 1 - you set aside $1
  • Week 2 - it’s $2
  • Week 3 - it’s $3, and so on

Print out a chart form online so you can follow along all year and set aside the right dollar amount each week.

Week 52 is $52. You are using this challenge to not only remind yourself to save but also teaching your self to save a little more each week

Again by the time 2023 rolls around - if you keep this up - you should have $1,300 set aside for that fun vacation, goal or emergency fund.

