RPS anticipating about 160 teacher vacancies on Thursday due to omicron

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a letter to Richmond Public Schools families, the superintendent says the division is anticipating “about 160 teacher vacancies” on Thursday.

To help with coverage, staff from the Academic Office and other teams will be deployed across the division.

RPS also expects several bus drivers to be out, so families should expect delays on many routes Thursday morning.

Due to staffing shortages brought on by the omicron variant, there will not be extended day programming on Thursday.

More details can be found in the letter, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.