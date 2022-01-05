Healthcare Pros
RPS anticipating about 160 teacher vacancies on Thursday due to omicron

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a letter to Richmond Public Schools families, the superintendent says the division is anticipating “about 160 teacher vacancies” on Thursday.

To help with coverage, staff from the Academic Office and other teams will be deployed across the division.

RPS also expects several bus drivers to be out, so families should expect delays on many routes Thursday morning.

Due to staffing shortages brought on by the omicron variant, there will not be extended day programming on Thursday.

More details can be found in the letter, here.

‘I’ve made an impact on others’: Virginia man asks governor to amend conditional pardon
Power restoration efforts in rural counties could last into weekend
VDOT prepares for upcoming snowfall as cleanup efforts continue from Monday’s storm
