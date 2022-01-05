Richmond City Council to host special meeting about Lee statue transfer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, the next chapter in the future of the Robert E. Lee statue will unfold.

City council will hold a special meeting to introduce an ordinance authorizing Richmond to accept the donation of the statue, its pedestal blocks, and associated artifacts - which are all valued at $12 million.

The state must transfer ownership of items to the city before they can be donated to the Black History Museum.

