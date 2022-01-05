Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond City Council to host special meeting about Lee statue transfer

The state must transfer ownership of items to the city before they can be donated to the Black...
The state must transfer ownership of items to the city before they can be donated to the Black History Museum. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, the next chapter in the future of the Robert E. Lee statue will unfold.

City council will hold a special meeting to introduce an ordinance authorizing Richmond to accept the donation of the statue, its pedestal blocks, and associated artifacts - which are all valued at $12 million.

The state must transfer ownership of items to the city before they can be donated to the Black History Museum.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
The majority of the outages were in Henrico, Goochland, and Richmond.
News to Know for Jan. 4: I-95 backup; power outages; Cold, sunny
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars

Latest News

The district says students, faculty and staff should plan to return in person next Monday
Mecklenburg County Schools closed through Friday
12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.
12 people, 4 dogs displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire
Thousands without power
Thousands still without power
Harrisonburg market’s campaign helps community with healthy eating resolutions
Harrisonburg market’s campaign helps community with healthy eating resolutions