Petersburg closes multiple city buildings to public amid surge in COVID cases

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is closing several buildings to the public amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Petersburg City Council passed a resolution to declare a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petersburg’s city manager is implementing a “work from home” policy for non-essential city employees effective immediately.

“The Manager emphasized continuity of service to citizens so that government services will continue as usual, however without in-person contact for non-essential services. In person service will continue for essential services such as Police, Fire, Billing & Collections, Transit service (buses operating) and limited Social Services, etc.,” a release said.

The following city buildings will be closed to the public to protect essential employees unable to work from home:

Police Headquarters (For emergencies call 911, for non-emergencies call 804-732-4222)

City Hall and City Hall Annex

Petersburg Public Library

All Petersburg Museums (Exchange, Centre Hill, Blandford Church)

Blandford Cemetery Records Office (Only offering services via telephone or email)

Inside Recreation Facilities and Recreation Administrative Office

Community Corrections (20 East Tabb Street, 3rd Floor)

Fire Stations closed to Tours and Events

Code Compliance

Petersburg Animal Care and Control (visits by appointment only, can reach via phone)

Public Utilities and Street Operations

Facilities Management & Operations Office

Petersburg Area Transit Headquarters

Union Train Station

The following buildings remain open but with restrictions:

Fire Stations (Emergencies Only)

Fiscal Management Building / Billing & Collections

Department of Social Services (Front area lobby by appointment only)

Dogwood Trace Golf Course - (social distancing and masks required in the clubhouse)

Clerk of Court Office (Regular hours of operation with limited staff)

Masks and social distancing will be required in buildings still open to the public.

