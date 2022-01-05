Mecklenburg County Schools closed through Friday

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Mecklenburg County Schools is informing parents, students, faculty, and staff that their buildings will be closed for the rest of the week.

This comes as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Commonwealth.

The district says students and staff should plan to return in person next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.