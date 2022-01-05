Healthcare Pros
Mecklenburg County Schools closed through Friday

The district says students, faculty and staff should plan to return in person next Monday
(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Mecklenburg County Schools is informing parents, students, faculty, and staff that their buildings will be closed for the rest of the week.

This comes as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Commonwealth.

The district says students and staff should plan to return in person next Monday.

