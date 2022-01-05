Healthcare Pros
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond

Walter Mortensen, 58, of Richmond was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died of...
Walter Mortensen, 58, of Richmond was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed one man in the City of Richmond on New Year’s Day.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 northbound about one and a half miles north of Belvidere Street.

Investigators say a 2016 Dodge Challenger was traveling north in the left lane when it hit a patch of standing water, lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a light pole.

Walter Mortensen, 58, of Richmond was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

