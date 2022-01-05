Man killed in New Year’s Day crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man is killed in a crash.
Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 northbound about one and a half miles north of Belvidere Street.
Investigators say a 2016 Dodge Challenger was traveling north in the left lane when it hit a patch of standing water, lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a light pole.
Walter Mortensen, 58, of Richmond was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
