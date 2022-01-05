Feed More raises $87,500 through Kroger, Kraft Heinz holiday matching campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement this week, Feed More announced they have raised $87,000 through their holiday matching campaign with Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Kraft Heinz.

The campaign ran from Nov. 17 to Dec. 10 and both companies donated a combined $37,500 towards the cause.

Money raised will provide more than 350,000 meals to families in central Virginia struggling with hunger.

