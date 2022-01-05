Healthcare Pros
Feed More raises $87,500 through Kroger, Kraft Heinz holiday matching campaign

Money raised will provide more than 350,000 meals to families in central Virginia struggling with hunger.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement this week, Feed More announced they have raised $87,000 through their holiday matching campaign with Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Kraft Heinz.

The campaign ran from Nov. 17 to Dec. 10 and both companies donated a combined $37,500 towards the cause.

Money raised will provide more than 350,000 meals to families in central Virginia struggling with hunger.

To give donate to Feed More’s cause, click here.

