Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea
The road closures began at 7:00 a.m.
Damaged powerlines, down trees cause multiple road closures in Hanover
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway