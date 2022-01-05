Deputies investigate after 2 people found dead inside home

Healthcare Pros
NBC12 Newsroom
Jan. 5, 2022
ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people and a family pet were found dead on Monday.

Deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a home along Colonial Lane in Locust Grove.

They found a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman dead inside, along with their pet, at the scene.

Officials said a generator that was not running was found in the garage below the living area.

No foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

