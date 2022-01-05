Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Groups calling for campaign finance reform in Virginia have released a new survey that shows widespread support for proposed legislation.

The poll was commissioned by the group Money Out Virginia, and conducted by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

78% of the people who responded said they support limiting money from large campaign donors. And 88% said they support public disclosure of contributions.

Heidi Drauschak is the Executive Director of the group VaOurWay.

“And so I think these polling results really showed that this is not only an important issue, but it’s a priority for Virginians,” Drauschak said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “And we’re not going to be okay with it being shelved yet again.”

The groups support legislation that would strengthen disclosure requirements, limit contributions, enhance oversight by the State Board of Elections and restrict the personal use of campaign funds.

