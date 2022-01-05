Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia

Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Groups calling for campaign finance reform in Virginia have released a new survey that shows widespread support for proposed legislation.

The poll was commissioned by the group Money Out Virginia, and conducted by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

78% of the people who responded said they support limiting money from large campaign donors. And 88% said they support public disclosure of contributions.

Heidi Drauschak is the Executive Director of the group VaOurWay.

“And so I think these polling results really showed that this is not only an important issue, but it’s a priority for Virginians,” Drauschak said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “And we’re not going to be okay with it being shelved yet again.”

The groups support legislation that would strengthen disclosure requirements, limit contributions, enhance oversight by the State Board of Elections and restrict the personal use of campaign funds.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, continue work to clear up interstate
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, continue work to clear up interstate
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
It will be on display starting in February.
Tsherin Sherpa’s ‘Spirits’ exhibit coming to VMFA
The Virginia Department of Education is allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment and...
Virginia allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment, retention efforts