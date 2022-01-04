Youngkin announces several senior staff picks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced several key senior staff picks.

“I am excited to welcome this group of leaders with a record of experience and serving others. These qualified individuals with various backgrounds bring vast experience that ensure we will deliver on our Day One promises for all Virginians in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Youngkin.

Here are the following staff picks:

Richard Cullen - Counselor to the Governor

Jeff Goettman - Chief of Staff

Rebecca Glover - Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director

Eric Moeller - Chief Transformation Officer

