Youngkin announces several senior staff picks

Glenn Youngkin wins race for Virginia governor
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced several key senior staff picks.

“I am excited to welcome this group of leaders with a record of experience and serving others. These qualified individuals with various backgrounds bring vast experience that ensure we will deliver on our Day One promises for all Virginians in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Youngkin.

Here are the following staff picks:

  • Richard Cullen - Counselor to the Governor
  • Jeff Goettman - Chief of Staff
  • Rebecca Glover - Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director
  • Eric Moeller - Chief Transformation Officer

