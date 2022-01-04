Healthcare Pros
Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations

FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a set of proposed regulations to govern the state’s fledging casino gambling industry. The Virginia Lottery announced the development Wednesday.

The proposed regulations now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his sign-off, after which there will be a public comment period, leading up to final approval by the lottery board.

Virginia lawmakers opened the door to casino gambling last year, approving legislation to allow developers to build five large casinos around the state in what supporters promised would be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

