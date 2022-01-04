Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment, retention efforts

The Virginia Department of Education is allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment and...
The Virginia Department of Education is allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment and retention efforts.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education is allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

Two million dollars will be used for helping aspiring educations and other school staff earn full state teaching licensure.

“Twenty school divisions with relatively high percentages of provisionally licensed teachers are being invited to apply for grants to cover the tuition and fees for the required coursework,” a release said.

Eligible divisions all have rates of “provisional licensure of 10% or higher or, in the case of divisions employing 1,000 or more teachers, 5% or higher.” Divisions have until Jan. 10 to apply for the funding.

Those divisions include:

  • Brunswick County
  • Colonial Beach
  • Essex County
  • Petersburg
  • Franklin City
  • Portsmouth
  • Greensville County
  • Hampton
  • Highland County
  • Hopewell
  • Martinsville
  • Newport News
  • Norfolk
  • Northampton County
  • Prince Edward County
  • Richmond City
  • Roanoke City
  • Southampton County
  • Stafford County
  • Sussex County

“It is our hope that this grant opportunity will not only lead to an increase in the number of fully licensed teachers, but will also help foster a culture of lifelong learning and a supportive community for all school employees,” Secretary of Education Frances Bradford said. “I know from my travels around the commonwealth that there are many dedicated school employees who may not have the resources to complete the coursework required to earn a teaching license. I am pleased that now — with funding from the American Rescue Plan — we are able to help provisionally licensed teachers and other school employees overcome financial barriers and achieve their dreams.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, continue work to clear up interstate
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia
It will be on display starting in February.
Tsherin Sherpa’s ‘Spirits’ exhibit coming to VMFA
Vaccine generic image
Community Vaccination Centers to reopen Wednesday
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm