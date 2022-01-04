Virginia allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment, retention efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education is allocating $12 million for teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

Two million dollars will be used for helping aspiring educations and other school staff earn full state teaching licensure.

“Twenty school divisions with relatively high percentages of provisionally licensed teachers are being invited to apply for grants to cover the tuition and fees for the required coursework,” a release said.

Eligible divisions all have rates of “provisional licensure of 10% or higher or, in the case of divisions employing 1,000 or more teachers, 5% or higher.” Divisions have until Jan. 10 to apply for the funding.

Those divisions include:

Brunswick County

Colonial Beach

Essex County

Petersburg

Franklin City

Portsmouth

Greensville County

Hampton

Highland County

Hopewell

Martinsville

Newport News

Norfolk

Northampton County

Prince Edward County

Richmond City

Roanoke City

Southampton County

Stafford County

Sussex County

“It is our hope that this grant opportunity will not only lead to an increase in the number of fully licensed teachers, but will also help foster a culture of lifelong learning and a supportive community for all school employees,” Secretary of Education Frances Bradford said. “I know from my travels around the commonwealth that there are many dedicated school employees who may not have the resources to complete the coursework required to earn a teaching license. I am pleased that now — with funding from the American Rescue Plan — we are able to help provisionally licensed teachers and other school employees overcome financial barriers and achieve their dreams.”

