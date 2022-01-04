VDOT plows expected to reach secondary roads

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation say they are making progress in clearing roads across the Culpeper District.

Here are the latest traffic updates:

VDOT says conditions vary with most primary highways, Interstate 64 and I-66 reported minor conditions with patches of ice and snow still on the roads. Fallen trees and power lines that closed I-64 on Monday have been cleared, and all lanes are now open.

U.S. 522 in Louisa County is closed near Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) due to a tractor-trailer crash with power lines involved. VDOT says there is no estimate for the road opening, and that drivers should use alternate routes.

In Albemarle County, Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) is also closed due to multiple fallen trees with power lines tangled in them.

VDOT says most secondary roads are in moderate conditions with large sections of the road covered with frozen snow, slush, and ice. Crews expect the most work will need to be done in Fluvanna and Louisa counties with road conditions being moderate to severe since there is deep snow in some places.

VDOT crews will continue to work throughout the day until all roads are in passable condition.

Progress is expected to be slow due to the number of trees that have fallen, and VDOT is continuing to urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

However, here are some tips if you must travel:

Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snowplows

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.