VDOT continues to clear I-95, help stranded drivers in northern Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - For almost 24 hours, The Virginia Department of Transportation has been working to assist drivers who have been stranded on I-95.

As of Tuesday afternoon, VDOT said it has made progress in clearing roadways of snow and debris, along with helping get stranded drivers of I-95. VDOT said it has been directing drivers to the nearest possible exits to get them headed to their destination.

To help with clearing traffic, I-95 remains closed in these areas:

I-95 northbound from Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County through Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) at the Stafford/Prince William line

I-95 southbound from Exit 152 (Dumfries) in Prince William County through Exit 136 (Route 17) in Stafford

“Currently, crews are actively clearing traffic on I-95 northbound from exit 104 through exit 118 at multiple interchanges, and have cleared traffic from exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Spotsylvania),” VDOT said in a release.

Most of the traffic on I-95 south from 150 to exit 133 has been cleared. Crews are working to remove the rest of the disabled vehicles and debris in this area.

Once all of the vehicles are removed, crews will clear snow and ice from the entire northbound side and other portions impact so that the lanes are safe for travel.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s working to reach stranded drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia Monday evening. (NBC4 Washington)

Since Monday night, motorists have been asked to avoid the area as additional resources are sent to clear downed trees and disabled vehicles.

Earlier in the day, all southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County were shut down at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, according to NBC4. The area was cleared around 6 p.m. and VDOT says there were no injuries.

About an hour later, the department cautioned drivers in the area as heavy snow continued to back up traffic near Rappahannock River.

This is why you should avoid travel ⬇️ This is I-95 city side near Rappahannock River. Heavy snow continues to fall with our crews & emergency responders in same conditions. Additional staffing, equipment & resources are being shifted to #FXBG area to respond to winter storm. pic.twitter.com/bbRVWDkg1A — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022

Around 9 p.m., drivers were still stuck in both the northbound and southbound lanes in the Fredericksburg area. VDOT says it’s aware and working to reach people. Officials say cameras in the area are down due to power outages, which is limiting their abilities to confirm locations of crashes.

#BreakingNews a rapidly deteriorating situation on I-95 in #Stafford #vatraffic as the temperature drops, about a dozen tractor trailers are disabled between Courthouse Rd and Centreport Pkwy ALL LANES blocked @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vxYf1TJ3iq — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) January 3, 2022

This morning, NBC12 has received new developments regarding the unprecedented traffic.

Around 5:00 a.m., VDOT crews started taking people off at available interchanges to get them from the 50-mile backup to help safely reach stranded motorists and get traffic moving.

We are working to get traffic moving again as best we can using every available interchange between Prince William & Caroline counties. There are interchanges at the following mm: Exit 104, 110 Caroline, 118, 126 Spotsy, 130 FXBG 133, 136, 140, 143, 148 Stafford, 150 & 152 PW pic.twitter.com/GO0saordoo — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 4, 2022

This caused Virginia State Police to close I-95 north and south to incoming traffic at Exit 152 (Dumfries) in Prince William County to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County.

After receiving several calls from viewers about their experience, and expressing concern for loved ones stranded, VDOT released a statement regarding the chaos.

🚨UPDATE: Here’s a statement from @VaDOT. There’s no real meat to it if you ask me, but they’re “guiding some vehicles to a nearby interchange.” pic.twitter.com/jQ12dTKlme — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) January 4, 2022

Some drivers reached out to NBC12 saying they have been stuck for over 15 hours with their children, pets, and sleeping in their cars in the frigid temperatures.

It’s unthinkable that countless people are still paralyzed waiting in their cars in this utter disaster gridlock on I-95, in bitter temperatures. Many say they have never seen anything like this. This is an emergency situation. #Nbc12 https://t.co/9ROUmirtk9 — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) January 4, 2022

Governor Northam released a statement on Twitter regarding the ongoing gridlock on I-95.

My team has been working throughout the night alongside @VSPPIO, @VaDOT, and @VDEM to respond to the situation on I-95.



State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 4, 2022

NBC12 has also learned that Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is also trapped in the gridlock. Kaine says his office is in touch with VDOT to see how other drivers can be helped.

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

