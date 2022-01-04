Tuesday Forecast: An icy start to a cold, sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COLD and dry today with a couple more batches on precipitation on the way. Snow likely Friday morning

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for an icy commute. A morning low in the teens means ice/snow on untreated surfaces. Please be careful this morning. Then mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. After dipping into the teens, tempertures rise overnight. Spotty light rain or ice possible toward sunrise.

Wednesday: Spotty light rain or ice possible toward sunrise. Then Partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s with highs in upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s. Rain to snow likely overnight (Late Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light accumulating snow is likely in the EARLY morning, then partly sunny and cold. Lows near 30, highs in low 30s. (Morning snow chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

