Tsherin Sherpa’s ‘Spirits’ exhibit coming to VMFA

It will be on display starting in February.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tsherin Sherpa’s Spirits exhibit is coming to The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

It is the first solo museum exhibition of the Nepalese-born Tibetan American contemporary artist.

Spirits will be on display from Feb. 19 through Oct. 16.

“Visitors to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts may remember seeing Tsherin Sherpa’s paintings in the museum’s 2019 exhibition Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment,” said Alex Nyerges, VMFA Director and CEO. “We are excited to present an exhibition of works by this globally acclaimed artist as the themes he explores — including the quest for individual and collective identity in a rapidly changing world — are universally relatable and compelling.”

Sherpa was born in 1968 in Kathmandu, Nepal before immigrating to the United States 30 years later.

For more information, click here.

