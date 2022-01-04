Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Traffic signal work set to begin in Henrico County

Crews will begin working to upgrade traffic signals at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Azalea...
Crews will begin working to upgrade traffic signals at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Azalea Avenue, and the work will continue on Jan. 7 if necessary.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Works is reminding residents of upcoming road work on Thursday.

Crews will begin working to upgrade traffic signals at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Azalea Avenue, and the work will continue on Jan. 7 if necessary.

Police will direct traffic through the intersection.

Henrico’s DPW says crews will eventually install permanent steel signal mast arm poles at the intersection as part of a project to improve Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
Drivers stranded on I-95 for hours in northern Virginia
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
The majority of the more than 2,600 calls for service to Virginia State Police involved damage...
Police respond to over 2,600 crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm

Latest News

The road closures began at 7:00 a.m.
Damaged powerlines, down trees cause multiple road closures in Hanover
State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
Drivers stranded on I-95 for hours in northern Virginia
If you need help modifying your reservation, you can call 1-800-872-7245. (Source:...
Amtrak experiencing heavy delays due to ongoing winter weather conditions
That I-95 backup begins right before Doswell, Virginia near Kings Dominion and continues for...
Drivers warned to stay off icy roads as emergency services respond to multiple vehicle crashes