Traffic signal work set to begin in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Works is reminding residents of upcoming road work on Thursday.

Crews will begin working to upgrade traffic signals at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Azalea Avenue, and the work will continue on Jan. 7 if necessary.

Police will direct traffic through the intersection.

Henrico’s DPW says crews will eventually install permanent steel signal mast arm poles at the intersection as part of a project to improve Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.