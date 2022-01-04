Traffic signal work set to begin in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Works is reminding residents of upcoming road work on Thursday.
Crews will begin working to upgrade traffic signals at Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Azalea Avenue, and the work will continue on Jan. 7 if necessary.
Police will direct traffic through the intersection.
Henrico’s DPW says crews will eventually install permanent steel signal mast arm poles at the intersection as part of a project to improve Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.
