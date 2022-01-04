Healthcare Pros
Supply issues impacting COVID-19 tests in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(Cordell Wright)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More people across the commonwealth are struggling to find COVID-19 tests, which is also putting a strain on the supply.

The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday, January 4, that it is experiencing supply chain issues with rapid COVID-19 tests. However, VDH says it does have a sufficient number of PCR tests.

VDH Deputy Director of the Office of Epidemiology Laurie Forlano says the surge in testing is emptying shelves.

“VDH has experienced supply issues with rapid point-of-care tests across multiple brands. We’ve placed orders that have still not been fulfilled in total, some of those orders were weeks or months ago,” Forlano said.

If you develop symptoms after being exposed to COVID-19, VDH advises you to isolate immediately and then go get tested.

“We prefer testing on day five after an exposure,” Forlano said. “Even if you do not have symptoms and your COVID-19 test is negative after an exposure, we still recommend people monitor their symptoms for 10 days and follow any quarantine recommendations.”

The Virginia Department of Health is recommending that you purchase an at-home COVID-19 test kit only if you need one.

