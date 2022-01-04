Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 hiking Appalachian Trail

Britney Pulley was last seen hiking the Appalachian Trail Dec. 24.
Britney Pulley was last seen hiking the Appalachian Trail Dec. 24.(SNP)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park is asking for your help finding a woman last seen on Christmas Eve.

SNP announced Tuesday, January 4,. that 33-year-old Britney Pulley was seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap Friday, Dec. 24. She may be wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves.

Pulley is described as a white woman, 5′8″ tall, 130 lbs., with black hair above shoulder, and green eyes. She may have a blue/gray Ozark Trail one-person tent and green Teton 65L backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422, or email SHEN_Communication@nps.gov.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
Drivers stranded on I-95 overnight in northern Virginia
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin Speech
How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go?
These disabled vehicles do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95...
Virginia State Police respond to numerous crashes, disabled vehicles Tuesday
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts underway throughout Virginia
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars