Richmond fire crews rewarded with soup for clearing woman’s snowy steps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, members of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 15 were rewarded with soup after helping to clear a woman’s snowy steps.

Crews stopped by Mrs. Parker’s house, which is a couple of blocks away from the station, to clear off her snow-covered steps.

RFD said the longtime Highland Park resident is known for her “world-famous shrimp soup.”

In thanks for their service, Mrs. Parker gave the crew some of her tasty soup.

