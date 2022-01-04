Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond fire crews rewarded with soup for clearing woman’s snowy steps

On Monday, members of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 15 were rewarded with soup after...
On Monday, members of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 15 were rewarded with soup after helping to clear a woman’s snowy steps.(Richmond Fire Department.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, members of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 15 were rewarded with soup after helping to clear a woman’s snowy steps.

Crews stopped by Mrs. Parker’s house, which is a couple of blocks away from the station, to clear off her snow-covered steps.

RFD said the longtime Highland Park resident is known for her “world-famous shrimp soup.”

In thanks for their service, Mrs. Parker gave the crew some of her tasty soup.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
LIVE: Crews continue to clear I-95, help stranded drivers in northern Virginia
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

Richmond International grapples with snow troubles
Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to snow at Richmond International
DJ took some time to build a snowman, while dogs Gracie and Bailey just wanted to keep their...
PHOTOS: Virginia’s first snow of 2022
All the animals have heated barns they can go to if they get uncomfortable.
Virginia Safari Park’s animals go with the flow of winter
Twenty cats from crowded Kentucky shelters arrived at Richmond SPCA on Thursday.
Richmond SPCA takes in 20 cats from Kentucky shelters