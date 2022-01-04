Richmond fire crews rewarded with soup for clearing woman’s snowy steps
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, members of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 15 were rewarded with soup after helping to clear a woman’s snowy steps.
Crews stopped by Mrs. Parker’s house, which is a couple of blocks away from the station, to clear off her snow-covered steps.
RFD said the longtime Highland Park resident is known for her “world-famous shrimp soup.”
In thanks for their service, Mrs. Parker gave the crew some of her tasty soup.
