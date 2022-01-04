Healthcare Pros
Red Cross: Blood supply still low

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blood supply in the commonwealth of Virginia is at a 10 year low.

Jonathan McNamara, communications director with the Red Cross in Virginia, said first-time blood donors are down about 41% across the state. He said they like to have about a five-day supply of blood, but right now that’s not the case.

“We like to have about a five day supply of those key blood types on hand and any given day now, we’re seeing less than a half a day supply and that puts not only a stress on the Red Cross, but it puts a stress on those area hospitals that are already dealing with challenges with COVID-19,” McNamara said.

McNamara said each donation can save multiple lives, so it’s important to have enough blood on the shelves.

“Maybe it’s a mother who has complications after childbirth, it’s a patient dealing with cancer, it’s a trauma victim who comes into an emergency room unexpected, multiple ways that each and every one of us may need blood in our lives, and we want to make sure that we have enough on the shelves so our hospital partners and our nurses and doctors have the resources they need,” McNamara said.

He added the Red Cross is also in need of volunteers, as many have been deployed to Kentucky to help with the tornado response.

If you do roll up your sleeve and donate, you could even win Super Bowl tickets. You can find more information on donating and how to enter the contest here.

