Power restoration efforts underway throughout Virginia

Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the area, where thousands remain without power.(Rappahannock Electric Cooperative)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Power outages continue to be a major concern throughout Virginia after Monday’s winter storm.

Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the area. Customers could be without power through the end of the week.

The company took a direct hit Monday with power knocked out to 90,000 of its customers at one point. As of Tuesday afternoon, major areas still in the dark are Spotsylvania, Hanover, Caroline and Louisa Counties with over 20,000 out in Spotsylvania. A warming shelter there was opened at 10 p.m. Monday due to all the outages.

Another 10,000 people in both Caroline and Louisa Counties are also still without power, along with and nearly 6,500 in Hanover.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Outage Map

On Tuesday, hundreds of workers from Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Georgia, Florida and beyond will begin arriving to assist REC with restoration efforts.

The company is asking everyone to stay clear of any downed power lines.

Dominion Energy crews also continue to restore power to people in the area, with numbers now below 8,000 in the Richmond metro area.

Dominion Energy Outage Map

Southside Electric crews are also working to restore power to 55 percent of its customers in Powhatan, where nearly 4,000 people are without. Another 1,800 are still in the dark in Amelia and a couple hundred in Prince Edward.

Southside Electric Cooperative Outage Map

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is reporting 17,813 customers without power. Ninety percent of the company’s customers in Goochland are still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative Outage Map

In the Northern Neck, there’s still 3,600 people without power Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear when power will be restored there.

This is a developing story - keep checking back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

