Power restoration efforts continue throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Power outages continue to be a major concern throughout Virginia after Monday’s winter storm.

Crews from electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware were joined by more than 100 cooperative lineworkers from four states to help restore power from Winter Storm Frida, with most of the damage being sustained in Virginia.

During its peak, 155,000 meters were without power in Virginia. As of 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, workers have reduced that number to 120,800.

Crews work to restore power. (Rappahannock Electric Co-op)

Lineworkers from co-ops in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania have joined in restoration efforts, with more crews expected in the coming days.

“This was a fairly brief but very intense storm. We’re extremely grateful to our cooperative family to help us respond to this event and get the lights back on as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Alan Scruggs, vice president of safety, training and education for the association.

Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the area. Customers could be without power through the end of the week.

“It’s really too early to predict when power is going to be 100% restored,” REC President Steve Johnson said. “A lot of the backroads are still unpassable...if you consider the amount of ground people have to cover, you can understand why it is going to take some time.”

Many people left without power are now fleeing their freezing homes to stay at hotels.

“The frustration, the anger, the outrage at being denied any updates and any information as to what’s the problem?” Karen Buterbaugh said. She has been without power for over 30 hours.

The company took a direct hit Monday with power knocked out to 90,000 of its customers at one point. As of Tuesday afternoon, major areas still in the dark are Spotsylvania, Hanover, Caroline and Louisa Counties, with16,265 out in Spotsylvania. A warming shelter there was opened at 10 p.m. Monday due to all the outages.

Another 12,174 people in Louisa County are also still without power as of 7 p.m., along with and 5,554 in Hanover.

On Tuesday, hundreds of workers from Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Georgia, Florida and beyond will begin arriving to assist REC with restoration efforts.

The company is asking everyone to stay clear of any downed power lines.

Dominion Energy crews also continue to restore power to people in the area, with numbers now below 5,500 in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities areas.

In total, around 400,000 Dominion Energy customers experienced outages, making it one of the five worst winter storms for Dominion in the state. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 290,000 customers have had their power restored.

Dominion said the majority of those without power will have it restored by late Wednesday evening, with some outages extending into Thursday. Areas around Charlottesville and Fredericksburg are particularly impacted by the worst damage and treacherous road conditions.

Crews will continue to work around the clock to restore power.

“This storm is different, in the fact that this is a snow we don’t experience in Virginia very much,” Dominion Energy’s Dustin Sadler said. “It adds some more logistical challenges where we’re having to cut our way in and out of a job location.”

Southside Electric crews are also working to restore power to nearly 40 percent of its customers in Powhatan, where around 2,500 people are without. Less than 1,000 are still in the dark in Amelia.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is reporting nearly 15,000 customers without power. Ninety percent of the company’s customers in Goochland are still without power as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In the Northern Neck, there’s still less than 3,000 people without power Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear when power will be restored there.

This is a developing story - keep checking back for the latest updates.

