Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police struggle to deter rising catalytic converter thefts

A surge in the price of metal is driving a nationwide increase in the theft of catalytic...
A surge in the price of metal is driving a nationwide increase in the theft of catalytic converters from cars, including in our region.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - States across the country are taking steps to try to deter the thefts of catalytic converters.

Thefts of the exhaust emission control devices have jumped over the past two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

Thieves can expect to get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrap yards. Scrap workers then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

For victims, the costs of replacing a stolen catalytic converter can easily top $1,000.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said the number of catalytic converter thefts reported to insurance companies jumped from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
7-day forecast
Forecast: Rain changes to snow Monday morning
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather
crews battled fire that destroyed 12 units at storage facility Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at storage facility

Latest News

Fans are no longer allowed at Virginia Union University men’s or women’s basketball games.
No fans allowed at VUU basketball games amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Financial experts say put together a plan with minimum wage raise
Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to snow at Richmond International
Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to snow at Richmond International
Snow storm leaves behind wintry mischief on roads, highways
Snow storm leaves behind wintry mischief on roads, highways