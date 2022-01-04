Police make multiple arrests on New Year’s Eve as part of “Operation Red Ball”

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On New Year’s Eve, Richmond Police made multiple arrests, and recover 12 firearms as part of Operation Red Ball.

These arrests were made following separate incidents that occurred on Dec. 31. Some of the weapons recovered include AR-style rifles, and narcotics - resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals.

These seizures took place throughout the city in places including Creighton Court, Hillside Court, the 3800 block of Walmsley Boulevard, Woodland Crossing, and Whitcomb Court.

The individuals arrested face the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Reckless handling of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possessing a firearm while in possession of narcotics

The arrests and seizures are a part of a focus to crack down on violent offenders and those illegally possessing firearms in the city.

The program is called “Operation Red Ball”, and police say it is a task force of Richmond detectives and officers working together to preempt violence in the city.

This program comes following the shooting that killed two children on Nine Mile Road in November.

“Operation Red Ball” will continue into 2022.

Police say those who provide information leading to an arrest or recovery of illegally held weapons will be rewarded up to $1,000.

