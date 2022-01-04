Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police make multiple arrests on New Year’s Eve as part of “Operation Red Ball”

RPD Operation Red Ball cracks down on potential violent offenders in Richmond.
The arrests and seizures are a part of a focus to crack down on violent offenders and those...
The arrests and seizures are a part of a focus to crack down on violent offenders and those illegally possessing firearms in the city.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On New Year’s Eve, Richmond Police made multiple arrests, and recover 12 firearms as part of Operation Red Ball.

These arrests were made following separate incidents that occurred on Dec. 31. Some of the weapons recovered include AR-style rifles, and narcotics - resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals.

These seizures took place throughout the city in places including Creighton Court, Hillside Court, the 3800 block of Walmsley Boulevard, Woodland Crossing, and Whitcomb Court.

The individuals arrested face the following charges:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possessing a firearm while in possession of narcotics

The arrests and seizures are a part of a focus to crack down on violent offenders and those illegally possessing firearms in the city.

The program is called “Operation Red Ball”, and police say it is a task force of Richmond detectives and officers working together to preempt violence in the city.

This program comes following the shooting that killed two children on Nine Mile Road in November.

“Operation Red Ball” will continue into 2022.

Police say those who provide information leading to an arrest or recovery of illegally held weapons will be rewarded up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
Drivers stranded on I-95 overnight in northern Virginia
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

These disabled vehicles do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95...
Virginia State Police respond to numerous crashes, disabled vehicles Tuesday
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts underway throughout Virginia
VDOT has still not opened any of the ramps to I-95 but said they are working to clear the...
Stranded drivers spend the night at nearby gas stations, sleeping in their cars