No fans allowed at VUU basketball games amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Fans are no longer allowed at Virginia Union University men's or women's basketball games.
Fans are no longer allowed at Virginia Union University men’s or women’s basketball games.(Virginia Union University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fans are no longer allowed at Virginia Union University men’s or women’s basketball games.

The university made the announcement Monday morning and says the new policy is in effect at Barco-Stevens Hall until “further notice.”

VUU says the games will be live-streamed on the CIAA Sports Network. You can also follow score updates via live stats here.

Updates on the policy will be posted on the university’s website.

