JMU alums promote fitness in the Valley

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local organization in the Valley is giving residents the chance to stay healthy.

Founded in 2012, VA Momentum hosts community-based running events that promote fitness and fun. After graduating from James Madison University, co-founders Kevin Gibson and Alan Maynard bonded over their passions for exercise and entrepreneurship.

VA Momentum welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities to participate in inclusive events that emphasize the value of wellness in welcoming atmospheres.

“It’s about community, whether you’re at an event to be inspired or to inspire someone else,” said Gibson.

This spring, VA Momentum is partnering with Rockingham County Parks and Recreation for a new event. In the meantime, the organization is hosting virtual challenges for the community.

Additional information can be found here.

