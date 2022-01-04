Hanover County notifies residents 911 is not working

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is informing residents who live in Montpelier and Beaverdam of complications with their 911 call system.

The county is urging residents who need to call 911 must use a cellphone due to landlines not working.

The county says impacted carriers have been notified.

