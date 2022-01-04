Healthcare Pros
Hanover County notifies residents 911 is not working

Hanover County is urging residents who need to call 911 to use their cell phones due to...
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is informing residents who live in Montpelier and Beaverdam of complications with their 911 call system.

The county is urging residents who need to call 911 must use a cellphone due to landlines not working.

The county says impacted carriers have been notified.

