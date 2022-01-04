Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor-elect Youngkin selects Valley farmer as Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry

Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed...
Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed as the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Matt Lohr will serve as the next Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Matt Lohr was raised on a Virginia century family farm in the Shenandoah Valley, according to a press release from Youngkin’s office. As a fifth-generation farmer, he has spent his entire life working for the betterment of the agricultural industry and rural America.

Matt developed his passion for public service and agricultural policy while serving as both a state and national FFA officer before graduating from Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education. He has more than 30 years of experience as a professional leader and communicator.

Over the past two years, Matt has served as the Chief of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency with more than 10,000 employees across 3,000 field offices and an operating budget of over $4.5 billion, the release also states.

Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed as the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

His other career experiences include serving as Director of the Farm Credit Knowledge Center, teaching middle school agriscience, operating his own leadership development company, and serving as President of Valley Pike Farm, Inc., his family’s farming operation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, continue work to clear up interstate
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Glenn Youngkin wins race for Virginia governor
Youngkin announces several senior staff picks
Glenn Youngkin Speech
How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go?
Sen. Tim Kaine (FILE)
Sen. Kaine: ‘Miserable’ commute became a survival project