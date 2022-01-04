First Alert Weather Day: A light snowfall possible Thursday night across Central Virginia
A light snow accumulation is possible late Thursday night
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve barely finished cleaning up from our last winter storm, and we’re already looking ahead to another round of potential snow late Thursday night.
This next storm will be weaker and not have as much moisture to work with, so we feel confident the snowfall amounts will be less than the last system.
A few inches of accumulation are possible with the highest amounts expected to be north and west of RVA.
The most likely time to see snow accumulation will be from midnight Thursday night through 6am Friday morning.
