First Alert Weather Day: A light snowfall possible Thursday night across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve barely finished cleaning up from our last winter storm, and we’re already looking ahead to another round of potential snow late Thursday night.

This next storm will be weaker and not have as much moisture to work with, so we feel confident the snowfall amounts will be less than the last system.

A few inches of accumulation are possible with the highest amounts expected to be north and west of RVA.

The most likely time to see snow accumulation will be from midnight Thursday night through 6am Friday morning.

Our next chance for snow arrives Thursday night (midnight to 6am Friday morning is the most likely time to see snow). Just like last time, the big question mark will be how much falls in RVA. Probably closer to 1 inch in the city with the higher end (3 inch) amounts NW. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/gKMNipRFXH — Nick Russo NBC12 (@nickVrusso) January 4, 2022

