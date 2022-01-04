First Alert Weather Day: A light glaze of ice is possible Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There could be additional slicks spots during the Wednesday morning commute with the potential for freezing drizzle late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across Central Virginia.

A weak weather disturbance will pass south and east of Richmond tonight which will bring a little moisture that could turn into freezing drizzle early on Wednesday.

A light glaze if ice is possible on untreated areas such as sidewalks and bridges/overpasses.

The highest threat for ice will be from 4am to 9am Wednesday morning.

Conditions will quickly improve by late morning as temperatures rise above freezing. In fact, expect a lot of melting Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures approaching 50 degrees,

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.