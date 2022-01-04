First Alert Weather Day: A light glaze of ice is possible Wednesday morning
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the threat of freezing drizzle during the morning commute
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There could be additional slicks spots during the Wednesday morning commute with the potential for freezing drizzle late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across Central Virginia.
A weak weather disturbance will pass south and east of Richmond tonight which will bring a little moisture that could turn into freezing drizzle early on Wednesday.
A light glaze if ice is possible on untreated areas such as sidewalks and bridges/overpasses.
The highest threat for ice will be from 4am to 9am Wednesday morning.
Conditions will quickly improve by late morning as temperatures rise above freezing. In fact, expect a lot of melting Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures approaching 50 degrees,
