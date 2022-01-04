Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: A light glaze of ice is possible Wednesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the threat of freezing drizzle during the morning commute
By Nick Russo
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There could be additional slicks spots during the Wednesday morning commute with the potential for freezing drizzle late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across Central Virginia.

A weak weather disturbance will pass south and east of Richmond tonight which will bring a little moisture that could turn into freezing drizzle early on Wednesday.

A light glaze if ice is possible on untreated areas such as sidewalks and bridges/overpasses.

The highest threat for ice will be from 4am to 9am Wednesday morning.

Conditions will quickly improve by late morning as temperatures rise above freezing. In fact, expect a lot of melting Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures approaching 50 degrees,

