Drivers warned to stay off icy roads as emergency services respond to multiple vehicle crahses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The slush from Mondays’ morning, afternoon and evening commutes have already begun to refreeze all over the greater Richmond area.

All evening, VDOT has been sending its massive fleet of snowplows across the 14-county wide Richmond-District treating roads as far west as Goochland, as North as Hanover, to the East in New Kent, and as far South North Carolina Stateline.

“Our crews will be looking out for any slick spots that we can treat and making sure that we’re melting ice just as best as we can and creating traction for drivers,” VDOT Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said.

They’ve been prioritizing interstates and main roads in addition to roads with at least two inches of ice.

“If we plow anything less than two inches the plow blade will scrape against the pavement and damage the blade and possibly the road,” Glover said.

In VDOT’s Fredricksburg District, multiple crews have been responding to multiple vehicle crashes along I-95 in Stafford County.

That backup begins right before Doswell Virginia near Kings Dominion and continues for well over 30 miles up through Fredericksburg.

According to VDOT, there are multiple tractor-trailers that have veered off of the roads due to icy conditions. That’s in addition to several trees that have fallen along I-95 which are also impacting traffic.

Multiple VDOT cameras are also out due to power outages which are preventing VDOT from confirming how many lanes have been affected so far on I-95

There have also been accidents all over central conditions likely due to black ice. The Nickle Bridge near Carytown has already been closed until further notice because of icy conditions.

The big takeaway from VDOT is to stay off the roads if at all possible, but if absolutely need to get somewhere you must exercise extreme caution.

“If you do have to travel for one reason or another, just remember to take it slow anything that looks wet on the pavement could easily be black ice,” Glover said. “Leave more following distance between yourself and other vehicles, reduce your speed and leave more time to reach your destination”

VDOT is also warning people to avoid parking near trees that may be weighed down by snow and ice.

As of 8:30 p.m. Virginia State Police has responded to more than 2,600 total calls for service.

Of those 2,600 calls, 52 are ongoing traffic crashes and 52 are disabled vehicles that VSP troopers are still on scene. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.