Damaged powerlines, down trees cause multiple road closures in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s informed residents of road closures throughout the county due to the aftermath of Monday’s winter weather.

Here’s a list of the current road closures as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning:

19000 block of Beaverdam Rd near Beaverdam Baptist Church – tree down

Beaverdam Rd & Parsons Rd – multiple trees down

14000 block of Bethany Church Rd/Taylors Creek Rd-Taylors Landing Dr – wires down

13000 block of Blunts Bridge Rd – tree down

Breedens Rd & US RT 1 – tree down

Clazemont Rd & Millifield Ln – tree down

Goshen Rd & Fulchers Mill Ln – tree down

Gun Barrel Road near Bent Barrel Rd – tree down

18000 block of Pets Ln off Parsons Rd (private road) - tree down

17000 block of Pouncey Tract Rd near Rockville Rd – tree down

12000 block of South Anna Dr – wires down

St. Peters Church & Auburn Mill Rd – tree down, one lane is passable

15000 block of Taylorsville Rd – tree down

11000 block of Verdon Rd near Napier Dr & Mt. Hope Rd – tree down, lanes are passable

Woodman Hall Rd & Connie Hall Rd – tree down

Woodson Mill Rd & Belches Rd – tree down

Coatesville Rd & Taylor Rd – wires down

Hewlett Rd & Offley Mill Rd – tree down

Old Ridge Rd & Coatesville Rd – wires down

Rock Castle & Landora Bridge Rd – multiple trees and wires down

Deputies say they will provide an update once additional road closures and reopenings are available.

