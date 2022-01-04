Damaged powerlines, down trees cause multiple road closures in Hanover
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s informed residents of road closures throughout the county due to the aftermath of Monday’s winter weather.
Here’s a list of the current road closures as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning:
- 19000 block of Beaverdam Rd near Beaverdam Baptist Church – tree down
- Beaverdam Rd & Parsons Rd – multiple trees down
- 14000 block of Bethany Church Rd/Taylors Creek Rd-Taylors Landing Dr – wires down
- 13000 block of Blunts Bridge Rd – tree down
- Breedens Rd & US RT 1 – tree down
- Clazemont Rd & Millifield Ln – tree down
- Goshen Rd & Fulchers Mill Ln – tree down
- Gun Barrel Road near Bent Barrel Rd – tree down
- 18000 block of Pets Ln off Parsons Rd (private road) - tree down
- 17000 block of Pouncey Tract Rd near Rockville Rd – tree down
- 12000 block of South Anna Dr – wires down
- St. Peters Church & Auburn Mill Rd – tree down, one lane is passable
- 15000 block of Taylorsville Rd – tree down
- 11000 block of Verdon Rd near Napier Dr & Mt. Hope Rd – tree down, lanes are passable
- Woodman Hall Rd & Connie Hall Rd – tree down
- Woodson Mill Rd & Belches Rd – tree down
- Coatesville Rd & Taylor Rd – wires down
- Hewlett Rd & Offley Mill Rd – tree down
- Old Ridge Rd & Coatesville Rd – wires down
- Rock Castle & Landora Bridge Rd – multiple trees and wires down
Deputies say they will provide an update once additional road closures and reopenings are available.
