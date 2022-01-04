Counties open warming stations for residents impacted by winter storm

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties are opening warming stations for county residents as many are still without power on Tuesday.

Hanover is opening a warming and charging station at Montpelier Recreation Center at 4 p.m. on Jan. 4. The center will be open through 10 p.m. and reopen on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m., staying open through 5 p.m. that day.

Water, restrooms and electricity will be available. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required in the center.

Winns Baptist Church will make overnight accommodations available Tuesday night to people onsite by 10 p.m. The church is located at 12320 Winns Church, Glen Allen VA 23059 and the number to call is 804-798-5512.

Any resident in the Beaverdam, Montpelier or Rockville areas who need help during the winter weather emergency is asked to call (804) 365-6140.

In Louisa, an overnight warming shelter is open at Louisa County Middle School. Anyone needing more information on the shelter’s arrangement can call 540-967-3496.

Spotsylvania County has a warming station at the Spotsylvania County Public Schools Maintenance facility located at 8720 Courthouse Road. Residents must wear masks at the center and only service animals are allowed inside.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.