Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Counties open warming stations for residents impacted by winter storm

Louisa County Middle School
Louisa County Middle School(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties are opening warming stations for county residents as many are still without power on Tuesday.

Hanover is opening a warming and charging station at Montpelier Recreation Center at 4 p.m. on Jan. 4. The center will be open through 10 p.m. and reopen on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m., staying open through 5 p.m. that day.

Water, restrooms and electricity will be available. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required in the center.

Winns Baptist Church will make overnight accommodations available Tuesday night to people onsite by 10 p.m. The church is located at 12320 Winns Church, Glen Allen VA 23059 and the number to call is 804-798-5512.

Any resident in the Beaverdam, Montpelier or Rockville areas who need help during the winter weather emergency is asked to call (804) 365-6140.

In Louisa, an overnight warming shelter is open at Louisa County Middle School. Anyone needing more information on the shelter’s arrangement can call 540-967-3496.

Spotsylvania County has a warming station at the Spotsylvania County Public Schools Maintenance facility located at 8720 Courthouse Road. Residents must wear masks at the center and only service animals are allowed inside.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
Crews continue to clear I-95, help stranded drivers in northern Virginia
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Power restoration efforts underway throughout Virginia
On Monday, members of Richmond Fire Department’s Engine 15 were rewarded with soup after...
Richmond fire crews rewarded with soup for clearing woman’s snowy steps
A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
Crews continue to clear I-95, help stranded drivers in northern Virginia
Glenn Youngkin wins race for Virginia governor
Youngkin announces several senior staff picks