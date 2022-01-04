Community Vaccination Centers to reopen Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After closing due to winter weather, the Virginia Department of Health will reopen its Community Vaccination Centers on Wednesday.

All vaccination centers, except Fredericksburg, will operate with new regular hours:

Fredericksburg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chesterfield: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richmond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More inclement weather is forecasted later in the week, so VDH will continue to monitor the situation and announce any possible changes.

For more information, click here.

