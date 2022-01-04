Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Community Vaccination Centers to reopen Wednesday

Vaccine generic image
Vaccine generic image(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After closing due to winter weather, the Virginia Department of Health will reopen its Community Vaccination Centers on Wednesday.

All vaccination centers, except Fredericksburg, will operate with new regular hours:

  • Fredericksburg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Chesterfield: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Richmond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More inclement weather is forecasted later in the week, so VDH will continue to monitor the situation and announce any possible changes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95 | Plow trains to clear snow, ice
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it took a direct hit from Monday's winter storm, which...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands of Virginians, some outages could last days
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road
Road closures started at 9:00 a.m.
Some roads in Richmond closed due to winter weather

Latest News

As of Dec. 31, at least 6,598,615 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Coronavirus
Over 15,400 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate continues to climb
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home