Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Citing maps, Chase will end race for Virginia’s 7th District

Conservative firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase says she is ending her bid for Congress, citing...
Conservative firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase says she is ending her bid for Congress, citing the impact of redistricting on Virginia’s legislative maps.(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Conservative firebrand state Sen. Amanda Chase says she is ending her bid for Congress, citing the impact of redistricting on Virginia’s legislative maps.

Chase had announced in November that she was joining the crowded race for the 7th Congressional District currently represented by Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

On Monday, she wrote in a letter that since she no longer lives in the district, she plans to end her bid and finish the two years that remain in her Senate term.

Chase said she currently resides in the redrawn 1st Congressional District, but also ruled out challenging incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC
First Alert Weather Day for snow likely across Central Virginia early Monday morning
7-day forecast
Forecast: Rain changes to snow Monday morning
Looks like our first Monday of 2022 will be a snow day. Here's a look at our top headlines,...
News to Know for Jan. 3: Snow in RVA; School closures; Mortgage relief program launches
VDOT prepares for snow
VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather
crews battled fire that destroyed 12 units at storage facility Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle fire at storage facility

Latest News

Students in a classroom
Spanberger, Wexton, Luria ask Governor-elect Youngkin to support COVID testing protocols to keep schools open
Taylor Keeney (FILE)
GOP’s Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites new maps
Spanberger
With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans
Supreme Court of Virginia signs off on new legislative maps