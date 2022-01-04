Amtrak experiencing heavy delays due to ongoing winter weather conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is issuing an advisory saying trains traveling between Washington and Richmond continue to experience heavy delays due to ongoing winter weather conditions and down trees on the tracks.

Some trains for Tuesday have been getting canceled.

If you need help modifying your reservation, you can call 1-800-872-7245.

